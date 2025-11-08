Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Corpay updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.15. The stock had a trading volume of 643,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.64.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Corpay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 75.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.