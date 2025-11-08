New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, New Age Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

