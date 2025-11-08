Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,147,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,864. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 815,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,310,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Fortinet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 223,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

