Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 297,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 87,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.
