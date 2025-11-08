Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,219,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,582 shares.The stock last traded at $123.56 and had previously closed at $123.35.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.