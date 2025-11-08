Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,219,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,582 shares.The stock last traded at $123.56 and had previously closed at $123.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.