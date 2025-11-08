Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) versus Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Financial Survey

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy 20.62% 3.09% 2.55% Granite Ridge Resources 8.38% 12.16% 7.19%

Dividends

Viper Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Viper Energy pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Ridge Resources pays out 183.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy $860.39 million 12.59 $359.24 million $2.42 15.52 Granite Ridge Resources $380.03 million 1.78 $18.76 million $0.24 21.44

This table compares Viper Energy and Granite Ridge Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources. Viper Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Ridge Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy and Granite Ridge Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy 0 2 15 0 2.88 Granite Ridge Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00

Viper Energy presently has a consensus target price of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 44.52%. Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.49%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Viper Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Viper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Viper Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Granite Ridge Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

