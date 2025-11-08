Carl Dambkowski Sells 10,785 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $593,929.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,180.56. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Carl Dambkowski sold 5,110 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $203,378.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $103,195.75.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of APGE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. 523,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,892. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 170.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

