CRH (NYSE:CRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CRH’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.490-5.720 EPS.

CRH Trading Down 1.5%

CRH stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $113.01. 4,090,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,999. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 1,835.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 58.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.