TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TIM traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 148397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.60 target price on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.
View Our Latest Research Report on TIMB
Institutional Trading of TIM
TIM Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TIM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.07%.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.