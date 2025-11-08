QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.89.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the second quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.5% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.