QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.
QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the second quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.5% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
