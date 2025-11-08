Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.07.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth $7,766,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 77.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 903,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 438,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,455,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
