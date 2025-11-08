Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

FTNT stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 7,147,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,190,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,022,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,478,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,270,000 after acquiring an additional 390,793 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 263,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 982,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 815,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cowen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

