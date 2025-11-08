Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.
Fortinet Price Performance
FTNT stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 7,147,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cowen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortinet
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.