Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $20.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,791,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $264.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.9% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

