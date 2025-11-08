Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,887,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 779,543 shares.The stock last traded at $46.4840 and had previously closed at $46.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWN Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

