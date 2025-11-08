ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Up 15% – Here’s Why

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.88. 47,380,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 18,833,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.

About ITV

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

