Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,795 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after buying an additional 969,027 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after buying an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CVS Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after purchasing an additional 728,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.