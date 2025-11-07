Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

