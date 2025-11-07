Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 400 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $137.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $133.69 and a one year high of $233.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

