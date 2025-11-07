Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Watsco Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $350.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.00 and a 1-year high of $571.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.