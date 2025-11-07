iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

