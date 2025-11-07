Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 380,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 303,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Iconic Minerals Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

