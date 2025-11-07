CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Down 15.6% – Should You Sell?

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.27. Approximately 114,552,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 101,185,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32.
The firm has a market cap of £15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28.
About CAP-XX
CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.
