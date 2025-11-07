InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in InterDigital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 102,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,154.64. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,838 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $380.77 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.58 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

