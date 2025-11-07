Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

