Souders Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July $UJUL

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJULFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 264,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 258,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 245,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

UJUL opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

