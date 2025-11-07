Ethos Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Climber Capital SA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 132.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 168,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 90,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5%

JNJ opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $450.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

