Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Position Increased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

