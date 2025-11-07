1,352 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $233.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $242.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average is $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

