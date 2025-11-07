2,699 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

