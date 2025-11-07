1,139 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IES by 841.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total value of $2,593,220.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,769,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,837 shares of company stock worth $53,984,109. Company insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Down 3.4%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $395.95 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $442.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IESC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IES currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on IES

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.