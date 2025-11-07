Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

