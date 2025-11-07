Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,127 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,767,000 after buying an additional 274,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xylem by 689.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,074,000 after buying an additional 3,239,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,743,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

