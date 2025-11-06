Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stock Position Lessened by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,716,000 after buying an additional 291,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,600,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.6%

Applied Materials stock opened at $240.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $242.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

