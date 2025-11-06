Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2026 earnings at $12.86 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

UAL opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,670. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $2,923,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,119 shares of company stock worth $5,847,907. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,589,000 after purchasing an additional 368,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,571,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,406,000 after purchasing an additional 489,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,994,000 after purchasing an additional 90,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,011,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

