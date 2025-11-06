HC Wainwright Predicts FibroBiologics Q1 Earnings

FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FibroBiologics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroBiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FibroBiologics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroBiologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of FBLG opened at $0.37 on Thursday. FibroBiologics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 160.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

