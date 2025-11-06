24,623 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

