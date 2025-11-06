Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $655.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $669.31 and its 200 day moving average is $704.15. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

