Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.750-15.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.8 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,934,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 822,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,386 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 892.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 161,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

