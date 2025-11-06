What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Hut 8 Q1 Earnings?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 115.39%.The firm had revenue of $84.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1,043.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 181.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 829,484 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at about $25,084,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $9,159,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 74.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,104,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 471,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $225,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,951.05. The trade was a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This trade represents a 49.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,060 shares of company stock worth $399,485. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

