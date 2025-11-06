Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sienna Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 77,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.6%

AMAT stock opened at $240.89 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

