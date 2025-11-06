Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MUSA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $366.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.98 and a 200-day moving average of $410.19. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.