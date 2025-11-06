Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2028 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

UI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.67.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UI

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $776.67 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $249.94 and a 52-week high of $803.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.73.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 133.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,521,000 after buying an additional 132,816 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $34,013,000. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $28,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $18,897,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 76.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.