Souders Financial Advisors Sells 440 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $843.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $947.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $828.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

