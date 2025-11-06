Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 1.57% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. A&I Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 4,314.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

