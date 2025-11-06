Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNR opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.63. Core Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,165. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,426. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,043 shares of company stock valued at $740,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $482,793,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.