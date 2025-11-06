Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $651.0 million-$676.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.5 million. Geo Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.850 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Jones Trading cut their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of GEO opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Geo Group has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Geo Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 122.6% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 14,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

