Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $289.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $137.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

