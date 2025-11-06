Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 133.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $118.16 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,819,612.32. The trade was a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,096,400. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

