Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,755,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $361,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

