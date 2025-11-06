Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,131,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,046,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

